5 months ago
BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care
April 5, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc to present new data at the spring 2017 symposium on advanced wound care

* Alliqua Biomedical Inc - will feature five poster presentations summarizing new data and information related to its interfyl and ultramist therapy products

* Alliqua Biomedical - posters show potential for practitioners to improve clinical outcomes through use of ultramist therapy, interfyl products in addition to soc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

