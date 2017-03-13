FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alliqua says on March 7, 2017, co, unit and perceptive credit holdings entered into amendment no.1 to forbearance and amendment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Alliqua biomedical inc - on march 7, 2017, co, unit and perceptive credit holdings entered into amendment no.1 to forbearance and amendment agreement

* Alliqua biomedical - amendment to extend forbearance period and to forbear from exercising any rights and remedies until earlier of april 30, 2017

* Alliqua biomedical - co,perceptive entered amendment,restatement of warrant issued to perceptive in connection with closing of credit deal on may 29, 2015

* Alliqua biomedical inc - amended and restated warrant is exercisable for 2 million shares of co's common stock at exercise price of $0.50 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ngYqxT) Further company coverage:

