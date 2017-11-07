FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allot Communications reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14
November 7, 2017 / 10:45 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

BRIEF-Allot Communications reports Q3 loss per share of $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Allot Communications Ltd

* Allot Communications announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $20.9 million

* ‍Reiterates its guidance for full year revenue issued earlier in year​

* ‍2017 expectations remain for revenues to come in between $80 million - $84 million and better Q4 revenues compared with Q3 of 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $19.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

