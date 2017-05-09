FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allot Q1 loss per share $0.15
May 9, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Allot Q1 loss per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Allot Communications Ltd

* Allot Communications announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $18.5 million versus $23 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million

* Book-to-bill improved to slightly above one for first time since Q4 of 2015

* Allot Communications -second half of 2017 is expected to be better than first half and book to bill ratio for year is expected to be above 1

* Reiterates its previously issued guidance and expects 2017 revenues in range of $80 - $84 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

