3 months ago
BRIEF-Allscripts Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
May 4, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Allscripts Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* Allscripts announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $413 million versus i/b/e/s view $415.1 million

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc qtrly bookings total $286 million, 13 percent growth year-over-year

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc says company affirms 2017 financial outlook

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -contract revenue backlog as of March 31, 2017, totaled more than $4.0 billion, flat compared to December 31, 2016 amount

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

