BRIEF-Allscripts Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

May 4 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :
* Allscripts announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $413 million versus i/b/e/s view $415.1 million
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc qtrly bookings total $286 million, 13 percent growth year-over-year
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc says company affirms 2017 financial outlook
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -contract revenue backlog as of March 31, 2017, totaled more than $4.0 billion, flat compared to December 31, 2016 amount
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: