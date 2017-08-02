FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 1:41 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Allstate delivers strong second quarter operating performance

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Allstate delivers strong second quarter operating performance

* Q2 earnings per share $1.49

* Q2 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $9.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38

* Says allstate investments generated net investment income of $897 million, which was 17.7 percent above prior year quarter

* Board approves $2.0 billion share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

