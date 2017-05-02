Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Allstate Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $1.79
* Allstate Corp - qtrly book value per common share $52.41 versus $48.89 last year
* Says total revenue of $9.4 billion in Q1 of 2017 increased by 6.3% compared to prior year quarter
* Allstate Corp - qtrly operating earnings per share $1.64
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allstate Corp qtrly catastrophe losses $781 million versus $827 million last year
* Says Q1 property-liability insurance premiums $7.96 billion versus $7.72 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2qvMCGg) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.