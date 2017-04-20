BRIEF-Allstate's estimated catastrophe losses for March was $516 million

April 20 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of March 2017 of $516 million, pre-tax ($335 million after-tax), estimated $781 million, pre-tax ($508 million after-tax) for q1 2017

* Catastrophe losses in Q1 comprised 28 events at estimated pretax cost of $777 million & unfavorable reserve reestimates of prev reported catastrophe losses

* One severe hail event, primarily affecting state of Texas in March, accounted for over one-third of catastrophe losses for quarter