5 months ago
BRIEF-Ally Financial expects 5 to 15 pct adj. EPS growth in 2017
March 21, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ally Financial expects 5 to 15 pct adj. EPS growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc:

* Ally Financial Inc - expect 5 - 15 pct adjusted EPS growth in 2017

* Ally Financial Inc says near-term will be impacted by lease and used vehicle price declines and provision build - sec filing

* Ally Financial Inc - do not expect material 2017 impact from tax and regulatory changes

* Ally Financial Inc - "tax and regulatory changes could be long term positive"

* Sees Q1 non-gaap net financing revenue to be fairly flat quarter over quarter

* Ally Financial Inc - sees Q1 other revenue to be fairly flat QOQ

* Ally Financial - sees Q1 provision expense $280 million-$290 million Source text - bit.ly/2ni0vZK Further company coverage:

