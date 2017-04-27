FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ally Financial Q1 adjusted EPS $0.48
April 27, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ally Financial Q1 adjusted EPS $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc

* Ally financial reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net income of $214 million, $0.46 eps, $0.48 adjusted eps

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net financing revenue (excluding oid)1 $995 million versus $964 million

* Qtrly net financing revenue (as reported) $979 million versus $951 million

* Qtrly net interest margin of 2.60 percent, up 1 basis points

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46, q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Qtrly onsolidated annualized net charge-offs of 86 bps

* Return on equity at quarter-end 6.4 percent versus 7.4 percent at q4-end

* Says "continue to approach the auto market in a thoughtful and cautious manner"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

