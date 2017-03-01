FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alm. Brand FY pre-tax profit grows to DKK 1.03 billion
March 1, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Alm. Brand FY pre-tax profit grows to DKK 1.03 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S:

* FY total income 7.49 billion Danish crowns ($1.06 billion) versus 7.60 billion crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 1.03 billion crowns versus 645 million crowns year ago

* For 2017 expects a pre-tax profit of 450-550 million crowns and a break-even result of bank's winding-up activities

* Board of directors recommends distribution of an ordinary dividend of 1.50 crown per share and an extraordinary dividend of 3.50 crowns per share

* Initiation of a new share buyback programme of up to 300 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0500 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

