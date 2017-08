April 24 (Reuters) - ALM.BRAND A/S

* ALM. BRAND – LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION

* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN PERIOD FROM 24 APRIL 2017 UNTIL END OF MARCH 2018.

* LAUNCHES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION

* AT CURRENT PRICE, THIS CORRESPONDS TO A BUYBACK OF SOME 5.1 MILLION SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)