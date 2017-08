May 12 (Reuters) - ALM EQUITY AB

* ALM EQUITY AB (PUBL) ISSUES FOUR-YEAR UNSECURED BOND LOAN OF SEK 600 MILLION

* BOND LOAN WILL CARRY A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 7.5% (QUARTERLY PAYMENT) WITH MATURITY ON 19 MAY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)