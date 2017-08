May 23 (Reuters) - ALM EQUITY AB:

* STARTS BUILDING 345 RESIDENCES TOGETHER WITH KOPPARNASET

* TO BE FINISHED IN 2019-2020

* TOTAL PLANNED NUMBER OF RESIDENCES IS 1,000

* BUILDING PROJECT IS LOCATED CLOSELY TO TELEFONPLAN AREA IN STOCKHOLM