5 months ago
#Publishing
March 8, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alma Media plans to merge its two daily newspaper titles published in Lapland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj:

* Is planning to merge its two daily newspaper titles published in Lapland, Lapin Kansa and Pohjolan Sanomat, to create one media brand of Lapin Kansa

* All employees of Lapin Kansa, Uusi Rovaniemi, Pohjolan Sanomat and Lounais-Lappi have been invited to statutory personnel negotiations in respect of structural change plan

* Statutory personnel negotiations affect about 91 employees

* According to the employer’s estimate, if plan is implemented, potential repercussions may lead to staff reductions of no more than 17 person-years for Lapland newspapers

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

