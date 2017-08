BRIEF-Alma Media Q1 EBITDA up at EUR 15.4 million

April 28 (Reuters) - ALMA MEDIA OYJ

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 90.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 86.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 15.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FINNISH ECONOMY IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY 1-2% IN 2017

* EXPECTS ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE TO REMAIN AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL AND ITS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TO INCREASE FROM 2016

* ALMA MEDIA'S SIGNIFICANT OPERATING COUNTRIES IN EASTERN CENTRAL EUROPE, SUCH AS CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA, ARE EXPECTED TO SEE ECONOMIC GROWTH OF 2-4%