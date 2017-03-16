FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Almirall and Symatese enter into collaboration for development of aesthetics products
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 16, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Almirall and Symatese enter into collaboration for development of aesthetics products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* Almirall and Symatese enter into a global strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of products in the aesthetics field

* Symatese grants Almirall exclusive license for commercialization of hyaluronic acid facial fillers worldwide in exchange of upfront payment of 7.5 million euros ($8.0 million) and subsequent event milestones, royalties and sales milestones

* This agreement reinforces Almirall's strategy to continue building a presence in aesthetic medicine Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.