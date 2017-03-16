BRIEF-Almirall and Symatese enter into collaboration for development of aesthetics products

March 16 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* Almirall and Symatese enter into a global strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of products in the aesthetics field

* Symatese grants Almirall exclusive license for commercialization of hyaluronic acid facial fillers worldwide in exchange of upfront payment of 7.5 million euros ($8.0 million) and subsequent event milestones, royalties and sales milestones

* This agreement reinforces Almirall's strategy to continue building a presence in aesthetic medicine Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9323 euros)