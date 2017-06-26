BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf
* Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sfdf23) Further company coverage:
June 26 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme to present new clinical trial results at the International Society Of Thrombosis And Haemostasis (isth) Congress
* Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme to present new clinical trial results at the International Society Of Thrombosis And Haemostasis (isth) Congress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sfdf23) Further company coverage:
* Vornado Realty Trust says board of trustees has set a record date of July 7 for previously announced spin-off of JBG Smith Properties - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tdQ2Sa) Further company coverage: