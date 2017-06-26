June 26 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme to present new clinical trial results at the International Society Of Thrombosis And Haemostasis (isth) Congress

* Alnylam and Sanofi Genzyme to present new clinical trial results at the International Society Of Thrombosis And Haemostasis (isth) Congress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: