BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
May 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and highlights recent period activity
* Q1 revenue $19 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $1.25 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MAY 22 ABUJA - Central Bank of Nigeria monetary policy meeting (to May 23). TUESDAY, MAY 23 CAPE TOWN - South African Reserve Bank starts its three-day monetary policy committee meeting (to May 25). WEDNESDAY, MAY 24