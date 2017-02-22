FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.01
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alon USA Partners LP:

* Alon USA partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon USA partners LP - refinery operating margin was $7.65 per barrel for Q4 of 2016 compared to $10.02 per barrel for same period in 2015

* "We do not expect any major maintenance at big spring in 2017"

* Alon USA partners LP - expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average 77,000 barrels per day for Q1 of 2017

* Alon USA Partners - "our Q4 results reflected weak refining margin environment that existed throughout 2016"

* Alon USA partners LP - expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average 75,000 barrels per day for full year of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.