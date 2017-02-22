BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.01

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Alon USA Partners LP:

* Alon USA partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon USA partners LP - refinery operating margin was $7.65 per barrel for Q4 of 2016 compared to $10.02 per barrel for same period in 2015

* "We do not expect any major maintenance at big spring in 2017"

* Alon USA partners LP - expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average 77,000 barrels per day for Q1 of 2017

* Alon USA Partners - "our Q4 results reflected weak refining margin environment that existed throughout 2016"

* Alon USA partners LP - expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average 75,000 barrels per day for full year of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: