3 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA Partners reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Alon USA Partners Lp-

* Alon USA Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly cash distribution

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon USA Partners Lp - qtrly net sales $544.5 million versus $368 million

* Alon USA Partners Lp - expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average 73,000 barrels per day for q2 of 2017

* Alon USA Partners Lp - expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average 75,000 barrels per day for full year of 2017

* Alon USA - it is co's expectation that with operations consistent with plan co should generate sufficient cash available for distribution during q2

* Alon USA Partners Lp - refinery operating margin was $10.32 per barrel for q1 of 2017 compared to $7.77 per barrel

* Alon USA Partners Lp - increase in operating margin in quarter was primarily due to a higher gulf coast 3/2/1 crack spread among others

* Alon USA Partners Lp - refinery average throughput for q1 of 2017 was 77,754 barrels per day compared to 67,536 bpd

* Q1 revenue view $513.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

