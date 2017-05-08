FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA Q1 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Q1 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Alon Usa Energy Inc

* Alon usa energy, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon usa energy inc - total throughput for q1 of 2017 averaged approximately 2,700 barrels per day

* Alon usa energy inc - qtrly net sales $1.15 billion versus $850 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alon usa energy inc - same-store fuel sales volumes were up 6.7 percent in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

* Alon usa energy-average rins cost effect on big spring refinery operating margin was $0.59 per barrel for q1, versus $0.13 per barrel in 2016

* Alon usa energy inc - combined total refinery average throughput for q1 of 2017 was 155,081 barrels per day versus 138,998 bpd for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.