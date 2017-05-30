FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal, natural gas assets in West Virginia
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal, natural gas assets in West Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc :

* Alpha Natural Resources announces divestiture of certain coal and natural gas assets in West Virginia

* Says divestiture includes 120 producing natural gas wells in five counties

* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - terms of transactions were not released

* Alpha Natural Resources Holdings Inc - with divestitures, co reduces surety bonding by about $3.5 million, $2.7 million in self bonding to be eliminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.