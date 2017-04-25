FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpha Real Trust confirms to sell shares in IMPT to Hansteen
April 25, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alpha Real Trust confirms to sell shares in IMPT to Hansteen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Alpha Real Trust Ltd:

* Confirms entered irrevocable undertaking to sell its shares in IMPT to Hansteen at a price of 330p per share in cash on or before May 3

* Says Hansteen has agreed to make an increased offer of 330p to all shareholders of IMPT

* Will no longer be shareholder of impt at time of impt's next general meeting of 11 May, to abstain from voting at such meeting in any event

* Has also agreed to withdraw its request dated 11 April 2017 to requisition a further meeting of IMPT shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

