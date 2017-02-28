UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
* Breach limited to about two dozen gas station convenience stores
Feb 28 Alpha Trust Mutual Fund And: Alternative Investment Fund Management SA
* FY 2016 turnover at 4.7 million euros ($4.97 million) versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 0.19 million euros versus 0.44 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 0.62 million euros versus 0.94 million euros year ago
* Says FY 2016 performance fell due to increased taxes and reduced savings in Greece
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.