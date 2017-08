May 16 (Reuters) - ALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST SA :

* SEES AN INCREASE OF MARKET SHARE IN MANAGEMENT SAVINGS, RETIREMENT PLANS AND RESERVES

* SEES AN INCREASE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND PROFITABILITY FOR 2017

* SEES AN ENLARGEMENT OF REVENUE SOURCES AND MAINTAINANCE OF LOW OPERATING COSTS

