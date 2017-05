April 27 Alphabet Inc:

* Q1 revenue $24,750 million versus $20,257 million

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $7.73

* Qtrly aggregate paid clicks up 44 percent

* Qtrly aggregate cost-per-click down 19 percent

* Q1 revenues up 22 pct versus the first quarter of 2016 and up 24 pct on a constant currency basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $7.39, revenue view $24.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 Google Segment revenue $24,506 million versus $20,092 million

* Headcount at Q1-end 73,992 versus 64,115

* Q1 Google Segment Advertising revenue $21,411 million versus $18,020 million