BRIEF-Alphabet reports qtrly earnings per share of $5.01

July 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $5.01
* Qtrly earnings per share excluding European Commission fine was $8.90
* Qtrly revenue $26,010 million versus $21,500 million
* Q2 increase in constant currency revenue year over year was 23 percent
* Q2 Google segment revenue $25,762 million versus $21,315 million
* Q2 Google segment advertising revenue $22,672 million versus $19,143 million
* Headcount at Q2-end 75,606 versus 73,992 at Q1-end
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $25.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* EC decision, regarding co's display & ranking of shopping search results and ads, imposed a €2.42 billion fine, which co accrued in Q2