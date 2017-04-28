FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alphabet's Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 2016 total compensation $199.7 mln
April 28, 2017 / 8:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alphabet's Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 2016 total compensation $199.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc

* Alphabet - Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 2016 total compensation was $199.7 million versus $100.6 million in 2015 -SEC filing

* Executive Chairman Eric E. Schmidt's 2016 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $8 million in 2015

* Alphabet - senior vice president and CFO, Alphabet and Google, Ruth M. Porat's 2016 total compensation was $39.1 million versus $31.1 million in 2015

* Alphabet Inc - Sundar Pichai's 2016 compensation includes stock awards worth $198.7 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oTEEG0) Further company coverage:

