March 6 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG:

* FY net revenue of 6,078 million Swiss francs (2015: 6,715 million Swiss francs) and EBITDA before exceptional items of 395 million francs (2015: 480 million francs)

* FY net income before exceptional items amounts to 115 million francs (2015: 46 million francs)

* Zero dividend and no interest on hybrid loan to consortium shareholders