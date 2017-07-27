FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Alps Electric to fully acquire Alpine Electronics through stock swap
July 27, 2017 / 7:22 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF- Alps Electric to fully acquire Alpine Electronics through stock swap

1 Min Read

July 27(Reuters) - Alps Electric Co Ltd

* Says it will fully acquire Alpine Electronics Inc through stock swap, effective Jan. 1, 2019

* Says it will transfer rights and obligations (except group management business and asset management business) to a splitting preparation company and it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2019

* Says Alpine Electronics Inc will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange first section, effective Dec. 26, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XSmLmY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

