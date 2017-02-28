MOSCOW Feb 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa says:

* Paid $600 million of loan to VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, ahead of schedule;

* The loan was received from VTB in 2012 and then extended in 2014 until October 2018.

* As a result of the repayment, Alrosa reduced its gross debt to $1.7 billion from $2.3 billion, while its average interest rate decreased to 6.3 percent from 6.6 percent.