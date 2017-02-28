UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
MOSCOW Feb 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa says:
* Paid $600 million of loan to VTB Bank, Russia's second largest lender, ahead of schedule;
* The loan was received from VTB in 2012 and then extended in 2014 until October 2018.
* As a result of the repayment, Alrosa reduced its gross debt to $1.7 billion from $2.3 billion, while its average interest rate decreased to 6.3 percent from 6.6 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.