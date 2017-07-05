BRIEF-NETAC Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.60 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
July 5 ALSO HOLDING AG:
* DOWNSIZES GROUP MANAGEMENT AS OF SEPT 1, TO CONSIST OF CEO, CFO AND CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT OF NORTHERN/EASTERN EUROPE Source text - bit.ly/2unYADY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.60 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 11
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in Irish taxes, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.