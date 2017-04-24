BRIEF-Alstria Office buys 168.5 mln portfolio, FFO seen rising

April 24 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit Ag

* Alstria Office REIT-AG: acquisition of a portfolio of twelve office buildings in Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin

* Acquisition is accretive to FFO per share, a full year impact on revenues of eur 9.9 m and FFO of around eur 7.3 m expected

* Alstria Office REIT-AG acquires an office property portfolio for a total consideration (all-in-cost) of eur 168.5 m

* Portfolio will be financed with eur 108.5 m of existing cash and eur 60.0 m of new debt which represents a LTV of around 36 pct in line with company's mid-term deleveraging target.

* Transaction are expected to increase Alstria's funds from operations (FFO) by approximately eur 7.3 m on a full-year basis

* Closing of transaction, which is subject to customary conditions precedents, is expected to take place towards mid-2017