FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Alstria Office buys 168.5 mln portfolio, FFO seen rising
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alstria Office buys 168.5 mln portfolio, FFO seen rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit Ag

* Alstria Office REIT-AG: acquisition of a portfolio of twelve office buildings in Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Berlin

* Acquisition is accretive to FFO per share, a full year impact on revenues of eur 9.9 m and FFO of around eur 7.3 m expected

* Alstria Office REIT-AG acquires an office property portfolio for a total consideration (all-in-cost) of eur 168.5 m

* Portfolio will be financed with eur 108.5 m of existing cash and eur 60.0 m of new debt which represents a LTV of around 36 pct in line with company's mid-term deleveraging target.

* Transaction are expected to increase Alstria's funds from operations (FFO) by approximately eur 7.3 m on a full-year basis

* Closing of transaction, which is subject to customary conditions precedents, is expected to take place towards mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.