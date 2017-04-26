FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-AltaGas Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AltaGas Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd:

* AltaGas Ltd reports record 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01

* AltaGas Ltd says Altagas expects capital expenditures in range of $600 to $650 million for 2017

* AltaGas Ltd - gas and power maintenance capital is expected to be approximately $25 to $35 million of total capital expenditures in 2017

* Corporation has approximately $1.9 billion available under its credit facilities as at March 31, 2017

* AltaGas Ltd -2017 committed capital program expected to be funded through internally-generated cash flow, premium dividend, among others

* AltaGas Ltd - for 2017, normalized funds from operations are expected to grow by approximately a high single digit percentage

* AltaGas Ltd - as part of financing strategy for WGL acquisition, larger asset sales may be undertaken in 2017, subject to market conditions

* AltaGas Ltd - any asset sale related to WGL acquisition if undertaken, may adversely impact 2017 outlook for normalized EBITDA and normalized FFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.