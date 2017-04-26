BRIEF-AltaGas Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01

April 26 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd:

* AltaGas Ltd reports record 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$1.01

* AltaGas Ltd says Altagas expects capital expenditures in range of $600 to $650 million for 2017

* AltaGas Ltd - gas and power maintenance capital is expected to be approximately $25 to $35 million of total capital expenditures in 2017

* Corporation has approximately $1.9 billion available under its credit facilities as at March 31, 2017

* AltaGas Ltd -2017 committed capital program expected to be funded through internally-generated cash flow, premium dividend, among others

* AltaGas Ltd - for 2017, normalized funds from operations are expected to grow by approximately a high single digit percentage

* AltaGas Ltd - as part of financing strategy for WGL acquisition, larger asset sales may be undertaken in 2017, subject to market conditions

* AltaGas Ltd - any asset sale related to WGL acquisition if undertaken, may adversely impact 2017 outlook for normalized EBITDA and normalized FFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: