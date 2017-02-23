FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altagas Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$1.04
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Altagas Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Altagas Ltd:

* Altagas Ltd reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$1.04

* Altagas Ltd says expects to deliver approximately high single digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016

* Altagas Ltd - qtrly revenue $661 mln versus $580 million

* Altagas Ltd- power and utilities segments are expected to generate approximately 75 percent of 2017 normalized EBITDA

* Q4 revenue view C$620.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees normal seasonal weather in 2017 compared to unfavorable weather in 2016

* Ridley Island propane export terminal construction expected to begin in Q1 of 2017

* Altagas Ltd - expects capital expenditures in range of $550 to $650 million for 2017

* Altagas Ltd- normalized funds from operations are also expected to increase by approximately high single digit percentage growth for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

