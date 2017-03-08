FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Altamir FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rises to 129.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA:

* FY income from portfolio investments 180.0 million euros ($189.79 million) versus 157.0 million euros year ago

* FY net operating income 128.6 million euros versus 110.6 million euros year ago

* FY net income attributable to ordinary shareholders eur 129.0 million versus eur 111.8 million year ago

* Proposes fy dividend of 0.65 euro per share

* Expects EBITDA growth of around 7 percent for 2017

* For 2017 sees new investments in amount of 80 million euros and disposals in amount of around 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9484 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

