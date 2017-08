May 11 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA:

* NET ASSET VALUE (IFRS SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY) AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 WAS EUR799.4M (VERSUS. EUR789.5M AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2016).

* NET CASH POSITION (EXCLUDING COMMITMENTS) AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 ON A STATUTORY BASIS WAS €114.13M (VERSUS. €67.3M AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2016).

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.65 PER SHARE