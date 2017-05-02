BRIEF-NTT System Q1 net profit shrinks to 485,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 122.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 132.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 2 Altec Holdings SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 18.2 million euros ($19.85 million) versus 26.5 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 8.7 million euros versus loss 12.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA loss at 2.1 million euros versus loss 3.9 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 4.4 million euros versus 6.5 million euros year ago
