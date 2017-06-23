BRIEF- Toshiba Tec restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
* Says it restates financial report for FY ended March 31, 2016
June 23 Altek Corp :
* Says it files a lawsuit against O-film and JD.com regarding patent disputes, with Beijing Intellectual Property Court
* Co requests that JD.com should stop selling and O-film should stop producing, recall and destroy related products, and compensate for loss
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J9iQr4
FRANKFURT, June 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.