Feb 21 (Reuters) - Alten SA:

* FY net income group share EUR 112.4‍​ million versus EUR 106.3 million year ago

* FY operating income EUR ‍​157.4 million versus EUR 147.1 million year ago

* FY revenue EUR 1.75‍​ billion versus EUR 1.54 billion year ago

* Says should realize positive organic growth in 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)