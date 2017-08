May 12 (Reuters) - Alteo Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 turnover 7.93 billion rupees versus 5.87 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 1.94 billion rupees versus 1.005 billion rupees year ago

* Says no further contribution to the group results is expected in the fourth quarter due to the seasonality of alteo's operations