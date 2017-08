March 15 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp:

* revenue was $60.8 million for year, up 5% from comparative year predominantly due to foreign exchange movements

* sees fy 2017 and 2018 adjusted EBITDA $49.2 million and $56.6 million respectively

* Sees total 2017 revenue $90.659 million; sees total 2018 revenue $100.719 million