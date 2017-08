May 11 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and annual general and special meeting

* Quarterly revenue rose 22 percent to $18.2 million

* Alterra Power - expect that acquisition of Boswell springs will generate about $20 million of adjusted EBITDA per year over first 5 full years of operations

* Qtrly net loss $0.3 million versus $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: