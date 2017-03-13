BRIEF-Alteryx files for IPO of upto $144.9 mln of class A common stock

March 13 (Reuters) -

* Alteryx Inc - files for an IPO of upto $144.9 million of its class A common stock - SEC filing

* Alteryx Inc - offering 9 million shares of class A common stock- SEC filing

* Alteryx Inc - estimated that the initial public offering price per share will be between $12.00 and $14.00

* Alteryx Inc - Pacific Crest Securities, William Blair, JMP Securities among underwriters for IPO

* Alteryx Inc - Raymond James, Cowen And Company also among underwriters for IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2mBrooN)