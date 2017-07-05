BRIEF-Datasection says exercise of options
* Says 1,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock, from July 1 to July 5
July 5 Alticast Corp :
* Says it will repurchase 600,000 common shares
* Says repurchase amount is 2.36 billion won
* Says repurchase period from July 6 to Oct. 5
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/yaYVcz
* Link mobility and postnord strålfors have signed a letter of intent regarding cooperation on new communications services