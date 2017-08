May 29 (Reuters) - Altice/SFR:

* Altice holds 90.4 pct of SFR's share capital and 90.5 pct of SFR's voting rights

* Earlier this month, Altice said it would group all its operations under its current name by mid-2018, including its French unit SFR Group, which has lost customers and suffered from poor brand perception lately.

