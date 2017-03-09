BRIEF-BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
March 9 Altice/SFR:
* French competition authority fines companies 40 mln euros
* French competition authority says fine is for failing to respect pledges made during takeover of Numericable
Further company coverage:
* BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 10 Data center operator Cyxtera is the first leveraged loan issuer to try to protect itself from moves by the US government to cut tax deductibility on interest payments that would make buyout financing more expensive.