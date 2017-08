April 25 (Reuters) - Altisource Asset Management Corp

* Altisource Asset Management - on April 19, member of board Paul Bossidy informed co that he will not stand for re-election at co's 2017 annual meeting

* Also on April 19, 2017, board determined to reduce size of board from six to five members