* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
June 29 Altisource Residential Corp:
* Altisource Residential Corporation announces acquisition of 751 stabilized rental properties, taking rental portfolio to over 10,000 homes; provides strategic update
* Altisource Residential Corp - deal for $117 million
* Altisource Residential Corp - targeting sale of substantially all remaining non-rental reos by end of 2017
* Altisource Residential Corp - in connection with acquisition, co has again retained current property manager for portfolio, Main Street Renewal, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.